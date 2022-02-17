Families who are eligible to receive food assistance benefits will get an additional monthly payment in February in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 1.29 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food benefits, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
“While case numbers and hospitalizations are headed in the right direction, Michigan families still need extra assistance to put food on the table as we face rising costs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We will continue to put Michiganders first and stay focused on growing our economy, putting more money in people’s pockets, and lowering costs for families.”
Recipients should see the additional benefits on their Bridge Cards from Feb. 19 to 28. These benefits will be loaded onto cards as a separate payment, MDHHS said.
Eligible households will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Some received more than $95 to them to the maximum payment for their group size and will continue to receive that larger amount.
Some Michiganders started receiving additional food assistance in April 2020 after the beginning of the pandemic. In May 2021, all eligible households started receiving extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is required every month.
