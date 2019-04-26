This recall was prompted due to Torrent Pharmaceuticals LTD issuing a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Losartan Tablets, USP, due to the detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA) a possible process impurity or contaminant in an active pharmaceutical ingredient, manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited.
NMBA is a potential human carcinogen. To date, Legacy has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
Losartan Potassium USP is a prescription medication used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure and is packaged in 30ct bottles. The identifying NDC number associated with Legacy’s product is as follows:
Losartan Potassium, USP, 50mg NDC 68645-494-54
The affected Losartan Potassium includes 4 repackaged lots numbers (3 initial repackaged lot and 1 expanded repackaged lot). Find the list by clicking here.
The product can be identified by checking the product name and repackaged lot number on the bottle containing these products.
Losartan Potassium was distributed by pharmacies nationwide. Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging LLC is notifying its distributors and customers in writing and is arranging/assisting for return of all recalled products to Inmar Pharmaceutical Services.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Inmar at 1-877-538-8443, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
