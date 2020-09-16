The Fenton Police Department said two semi-trucks carrying wide loads took a wrong turn and found that the streets of Fenton were too narrow for them to turn around.
Police were assisting on Sept. 16 at Shiawassee, Adelaide and Leroy north of Shiawassee to get them turned back around,
The area has now reopened.
