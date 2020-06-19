Friday morning Lori Rosebush and Robert Stilwill were charged with first-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse after Rosebush’s sister Bonnie Fisher was found dead and neglected.
Fisher was found weighing only 62 pounds on June 12.
“She was in very, very terrible condition, she was skin and bones literally,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Rosebush has also been charged with embezzlement. Leyton says she was receiving money from the state to care for Fisher.
“I believe these people were overwhelmed,” Leyton said. “They didn’t know how to care for this person, they should’ve reached out for help, they certainly shouldn’t have been taking the state’s money to care for her.”
Scott Teter with the Elder Abuse Task Force from the Michigan Attorney General's Office that vulnerable adult abuse almost always involves money.
“What I tell them is when you come on scene and you see signs of abuse or neglect, there will be financial exploitation,” Teter said. “I’ve never seen it fail”
The task force handles more than 73,000 cases of vulnerable adult abuse a year. After light came to this case in Genesee County, they’re sharing warning signs.
“The bottom line is, nobody has direct contact with the older adult because that’s how they control not only the adult but also the ability to perpetuate the secret,” Teter said.
Both Rosebush and Stilwill have entered a not guilty plea in court. No bond was issued for either individual.
Teter believes more needs to be done in Michigan to address this issue.
