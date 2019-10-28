A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 6-year-old Indiana girl.
Leila Veney, 6, was missing from New Haven, Indiana, which is about 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. and was believed to be in extreme danger.
At 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 28 the alert was canceled, but no further information was provided.
