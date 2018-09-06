It feels like Fall across Michigan, and cooler temperatures will stick around for these next few days. The weekend forecast features some sunshine and dry conditions, we break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will be the trend this afternoon. We will manage some peaks of sunshine. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler temperatures near Lake Huron thanks to northeasterly breeze sustained at 5 to 10 mph. Well below average for this time of year.
Tonight if you have any Friday night plans, the weather looks great and fall-like. We will stay dry and temperatures will sink through the 60s leveling off in the 50s for overnight lows.
The Weekend
Clouds will build in for the weekend as the remnants of Tropical System Gordon begin to lift into the Ohio Valley. High pressure will remain close enough to the region to keep us dry for the start of the weekend, but we'll see some showers our way late Sunday night and into Monday.
High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will hover right around 70 degrees, with 50s expected at night.
Have a great Friday & weekend!
