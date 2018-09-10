Authorities are working to identify human remains found in a rural part of Saginaw County.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office was called around 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 to private property on the 14800 block of S. Chapin Road in Chapin Township.
The owner of the property told officials he was checking on his trail cameras and following a deer through the wooded area when he spotted a boot.
He then found what appeared to be human remains.
Investigators believe the remains have been on the property for years. They’re not sifting through missing persons reports to try and identify the person.
Neighbors said they are shocked by the discovery.
"I hope and pray they find out who the person is and let me know because like I said I couldn't sleep all night. And it just terrifies me. You know having something like that out here just right across the road from me,” Michele Sawvel said.
A cause of death is still under investigation.
