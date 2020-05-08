An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing New York boy who was abducted early Friday morning.
Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.
Gustavo is 4’8”, weighs around 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was taken from Clifton Park, NY at around 1 a.m. on May 8 by Nivaldo Oliveira. Nivaldo is 41, is 6’ and weighs around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
