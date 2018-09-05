Check out Nike's new Colin Kaepernick ad set to air during NFL opener

(Meredith) -- Nike released their latest video ad for the company's "Just Do It" campaign. It features professional athletes like Lebron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Serena Williams, and it's narrated by Colin Kaepernick. The ad also shows several other inspirational athletes who have overcome major setbacks or succeeded against the odds.
Kaepernick's voice encourages athletes to not "be the fastest runner in your school or the fastest in the world. Be the fastest ever. Don't picture yourself wearing OBJ's jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours... When they talk about the greatest team in the history of the sport, make sure it's your team."
It ends showing Kaepernick saying the ad campaign's iconic tagline on camera. revealing him as the narrator. "Yeah, that's more like it. Just do it."
You can watch the ad here before it premieres during Thursday's NFL opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.