Market shut down for putting googly eyes on fish to make them look ‘fresher,’ report says

(Meredith) – Authorities in Kuwait reportedly shut down a seafood market for sticking plastic googly eyes on fish to make them appear fresher.
BBC reported that a video of the bizarre display surfaced on WhatsApp last week. Images were later shared online by news outlet Al-Bayan.
In one of the photos, a googly eye is seen slipping off the fish after a customer took it home and began cleaning it, according to the newspaper.
The pictures went viral after economist Mohamed El Dahshan posted them to Twitter, citing AL-Bayan’s report.
One person responded to his tweet, saying: “Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes.”
Another user wrote that he couldn’t believe anyone would fall for it: “The intersection of people who know enough about fish to look at their eyes to judge freshness and people who would be tricked by googly eyes can't possibly be very large?”
Meanwhile, a rival fish market seized the opportunity to take a jab at the competition, saying it sells “fish without plastic surgery.”
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.