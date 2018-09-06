Missouri college drops Nike over new Kaepernick ad campaign

(Meredith/AP) -- A Missouri college announced it's cutting ties with Nike following the company's decision to make Colin Kaepernick the spokesman for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" ad campaign.
The College of the Ozarks, a private Christian school in Point Lookout, Missouri, that competes in sports at the NAIA level, said it will remove all uniforms purchased from Nike that contain the brand's logo.
Nike’s new ad campaign includes a close-up photo of Kaepernick with the sentence, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
The former NFL quarterback became a polarizing figure in 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
Last year, the College of the Ozarks added a stipulation to competition contracts, saying it would walk away from any game where the opposing team takes a knee, sits or turns its back on the flag or anthem.
"If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them," College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in a statement. "We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform."
Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multiyear agreement to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the detail had not been revealed publicly.
Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick, including a signature shoe, and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity, the person said. The deal puts Kaepernick in the top bracket of NFL players with Nike.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press / Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.