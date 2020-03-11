Below is a list of events/schools that have been canceled/closed due to coronavirus concerns:
MAC closes basketball tournament to public
Special Olympics MI cancels spring games
MSU suspends in-person classes
Below is a list of events/schools that have been canceled/closed due to coronavirus concerns:
MAC closes basketball tournament to public
Special Olympics MI cancels spring games
MSU suspends in-person classes
Zac Brown Band cancels Detroit show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.