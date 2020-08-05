Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are teaming up to warn Michiganders about deceptive petitions.
They say they have received an increased number of complaints about petitions that mislead people about the true nature behind the petition they’re being asked to sign.
In some of the reporters, circulators presented the petition about one topic including medical marijuana initiatives or helping small businesses, but what was actually printed as different than what was described like repealing state legislation.
Circulators are often paid per signature collected.
“Regardless of what your political stance is, I am urging anyone who is approached by a petitioner to carefully read and make every best effort to understand what you are agreeing to sign,” Nessel said. “The petition process is an important right that belongs to the people of this state, but these deceptive and dishonest practices are not being conducted in the spirit of a free and transparent democracy, one in which the power truly rests with an informed populace.”
"For decades we’ve seen Michigan citizens intentionally deceived about ballot petitions, and particularly our most vulnerable populations,” Benson said. “The recent increase in complaints demonstrates it’s high time for the Legislature to act to make it a crime to intentionally mislead a voter into signing a petition.”
More than a dozen complaints have been received and you are being asked to completely read over petitions before signing them.
