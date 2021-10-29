Automation Movers is an energetic, fast-paced skilled trades employer, who supplies the machine tool shops across Michigan.
AMI has hundreds of contract employees and draws not only locally in Michigan, but a global talent pool of skilled trade employees.
Our sister company, AMI Contracting, works with Automation Movers International to supply skilled manpower needs in Michigan. This allows us to create more job security for our employees, while also having the ability to offer travel or local work to our new leads and current employees.
Here at AMI, you can choose what works best for you.
To see our current job openings, click here.
