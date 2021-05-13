Apply Now to the position of your choice through our Careers page:
Positions available in Michigan:
- Engineering
- Maintenance Assistant, Flint, MI
- Maintenance Technician Team Leader - 2nd Shift, Flint, MI
- Maintenance Technician-2nd Shift, Flint, MI
- Maintenance Technician-3rd Shift, Flint, MI
- Maintenance Technician-3rd Shift, Flint, MI
- Maintenance Technician - B Crew, Greater Detroit, MI
- Controls Technician, Warren, MI
- Manufacturing Engineer, Warren, MI
- Finance
- Plant Controller Warren, MI
- Human Resources
- Human Resources Intern, Lansing, MI
- Materials
- Material Coordinator - 3rd Shift, Flint, MI
- Forklift/Hilo Driver B Shift, Highland Park, MI
- Forklift/Hilo Driver C Shift, Highland Park, MI
- Materials Coordinator, Warren, MI
- Operations
- Assembler/Sequencer- 1st Shift, Flint, MI
- Assembler/Sequencer- 2nd Shift, Flint, MI
- Assembler/Sequencer- 3rd Shift, Flint, MI
- Assembler/Sequencer- Part-Time 1st Shift, Flint, MI
- Assembler/Sequencer- Part-Time 2nd Shift, Flint, MI
- Assembler/Sequencer- Part-Time 3rd Shift, Flint, MI
- Plant Manager, Flint, MI
- Assembler Part Time Days, Highland Park, MI
- Assembler Part Time Nights, Highland Park, MI
- Assembler, B Crew, Highland Park, MI
- Assembler, C Crew, Highland Park, MI
- Assembler - 2nd Shift, 4:55pm-2:30am. Lansing, MI
- Part-Time Assembler, Lansing, MI
- Assembler, A Shift (Days), Warren, MI
- Assembler, B Shift (Nights), Warren, MI
- Assembler, C Shift (Days/Nights Split), Warren, MI
Don't see the job you are looking for? You can submit a resume for future consideration by clicking here.
