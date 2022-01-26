The House Chiefs of Staff Association, staff directors in the United States House of Representatives, and the bipartisan association representing chiefs of staff have elected a new leadership team for the 117th Congress.
A pair of bipartisan co-chairs will lead the association for the first time replacing an elected independent president and vice president.
Bay City native Mitchell Rivard, who works under Democratic Representative Dan Kildee, has been elected as one of the co-chairs to the association board of directors.
Jonathon Day, who works with Republican Representative Joe Wilson, has been elected has the other co-chair.
“We are proud to serve as the bipartisan co-chairs for the newly reorganized House Chiefs of Staff Association, bringing together Democratic and Republican chiefs of staff and staff directors to better serve our bosses and the American people,” said Co-Chairs Rivard and Day. “From encouraging bipartisan discussions to offering professional development opportunities, we are working together to make the House of Representatives more effective and more efficient. It’s a new era for the association, and we encourage any chief of staff or staff director to join us and be a part of this exciting new chapter.”
The House Chiefs of Staff Association is available to all the staff directors and chief of staff in the House of Representatives.
