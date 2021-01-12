Allegations of election fraud, chaotic rioting, insurrection, and loss of life have many residents on edge.
Megan Dahl, behavioral therapist at MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland’s psychiatry department, said anxiety is the natural result.
“I will share that I also had my own anxiety after what’s gone on,” Dahl said. “Tension in your chest, your shoulders. We can feel kind of heart rate rising, um sweaty.”
With the country in a state of unrest, avoiding anxious feelings completely is unrealistic and could be dangerous in the long run.
“One of my favorite phrases is what we resist persists. And so if we just are in the habit of pushing everything down, it doesn’t necessarily resolve the issue,” Dahl said.
“I cannot control what happens with protests, for example. But what I can control is how I take care of myself,” Dahl said.
Given the nature of current circumstances, anxiety is common and expected. But get help when it crosses the line.
“How much it’s effecting our day to day lives. So there’s a difference between awareness and being afraid,” Dahl said.
