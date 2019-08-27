Blake Keller joined WNEM TV5 Wake-Up in August 2019 after spending two years reporting in the desert landscape in Yuma, Arizona. Blake is familiar with what great things Mid-Michigan has to offer, as he is a Metro Detroit native and is excited to Wake-Up with you.
Blake traveled west for his higher education and is a Loyola University Chicago graduate. Blake believes his broadcast career truly began when he was the morning intern for NBC 5 Chicago.
During his time at Loyola, Blake helped lead the university’s only student-run sports program and won a Crystal Pillar award for his work with the institution’s student newscast “Loyola News Chicago.”
Though accustomed to the cold Michigan weather, Blake braved the intense heat (up to 125-degrees) reporting and anchoring with KYMA in Yuma for the past two years. Blake has covered hot-topics like immigration at the U.S./Mexico border, controversial trials, and school safety. Blake has been fortunate enough to be nominated for an Emmy for his work with KYMA.
Blake believes knowledge is power and is an advocate for access to education as well as equal rights and preventing animal abuse.
Aside from journalism, Blake has a wide-range of interests that includes music festivals, editing videos, dogs (he has a 4-year-old terrier mix) and sweet treats!
If you have a story idea, Blake would love to hear from you! You can follow Blake on social media at @blakekellertv or send an email atblake.keller@wnem.com.
