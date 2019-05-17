As temperatures warm up and we inch closer to the summer season, we know weekends are increasingly more valuable! Since the beginning of this week, the forecast for Saturday and Sunday may have looked like a mess.
But now that we're getting closer, we have a bit more clarity.
While the rain chances haven't gone away, there are definitely windows of opportunity this weekend to enjoy some dry time, too.
Let us help you plan this weekend with our detailed thoughts below!
Saturday
Showers become more likely overnight Friday and will continue into Saturday morning. We expect Saturday morning to have the best opportunity for showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
We do not expect severe weather during this time.
Around lunchtime, it appears rain will start to taper off and much of the afternoon and evening will be dry. We won't rule out any isolated showers or storms popping up, but it doesn't appear we're in for anything widespread.
Temperatures that start cool in the 40s will have some variability on Saturday afternoon with a temperature split over the Lower Peninsula.
Locations along I-69 will be the warmest with 70s expected there, with afternoon highs gradually getting cooler north. The Tri-Cities region will be in the 60s with 50s expected in the far north.
We'll have another chance for a bit of rain late evening Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. This rain looks to be primarily focused north of the Tri-Cities.
Lows on Saturday night will remain mild with 40s in the north, 50s in the Tri-Cities, and low 60s to the south along I-69. These values will be achieved early in the night and temperatures will rise toward daybreak Sunday.
Sunday
It appears Sunday will move in the opposite direction as our Saturday. We'll start on the dry side, keeping any early morning outdoor activities dry.
Many of our temperatures will be in the 60s already in the mid-morning hours but things may start feeling a bit muggy as dew points begin climbing into the 60s.
High temperatures will feature another big split as temperatures surge into the 70s for areas around the Tri-Cities and southward with 80s not impossible along I-69. Our northern counties will be stuck in the 60s.
We expect to to stay dry through at least the morning hours but chances will start to increase into the afternoon. It's possible we can stay dry into the early afternoon, but if you have plans outdoors for the afternoon, start checking in with the radar around 12 PM to keep tabs on things.
Eventually, showers and storms will move from west to east through Mid-Michigan as a cold front marches across the state. These showers and storms will be worth watching.
The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a severe weather outlook for Sunday with a Slight Risk in place from the Tri-Cities and areas to the south and west. A Marginal Risk exists for all other areas in Mid-Michigan.
Any strong storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and hail.
Storms will move out shortly after sundown on Sunday and we'll trend drier into your Monday morning commute.
Weekend Bottom Line
Rain chances look possible, but there will be dry time if you need to get anything done outdoors or just want to enjoy the pleasant temperatures.
It's also important to remember that we're still a few days out from Sunday, so there are still plenty of specifics that need to be ironed out. We'll continue to nail down the specifics as best we can on timing of any showers and storms this weekend.
Temperatures will also be highly dependent on the placement of the warm front, so be sure to stick with us through the weekend as there may still be a bit of movement there.
