Bridgeport Twp. Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Viewing held for father, twins who lost their life in Pinconning traffic crash Kendall Keys, James Paxson Posted Jan 21, 2022 A viewing was held Friday night in Pinconning for twin six-year-olds and their father. Us World News Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told Associated Press Updated Jan 22, 2022 Several monkeys escaped after the collision between the pickup and a dump truck, but as of Saturday morning only one remained unaccounted for, officials said. News MSU Police find body in river, believed to be missing GVSU student Stephen Borowy Posted Jan 21, 2022 Investigators believe they’ve found the body of a student who was last seen on the Michigan State University campus more than 80 days ago. News FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook Posted Jan 21, 2022 The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it is wrapping up its investigation into the Gabby Petito murder case, revealing a notebook found near prime suspect Brian Laundrie’s remains included a confession to her killing. News State board approves $164M investment for Bay City mining facility project Stephen Borowy Posted Jan 25, 2022 The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $164 million mining facility project in Bay City that will bring 80 jobs to the area. News Bay City man dies after vehicle drives off Independence Bridge, crashes onto ground Stephen Borowy Posted 5 hrs ago A man died at the hospital after police say his vehicle went off the Independence Bridge in Bay City and landed on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.