The Buena Vista Police Department announced it is implementing two new policies in response to community concerns.
Chief Reggie Williams II said he and his department will now adhere to the Duty to Intervene policy.
It mandates that all offices are to step in and try to de-escalate any situation as well as report any misconduct.
Reporting misconduct is considered a positive action and it will be considered for recognition.
“We want to do anything we can to sustain and build community trust,” Williams wrote in a press release.
The Use of Force/Breathing Impairment policy was also announced. It bans any use of force above the shoulders that would cause the restriction of air or blood flow.
