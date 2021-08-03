A police pursuit that started from an armed robbery report ended with a crash that sent the suspect and a police officer to the hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that was reported in the 3600 block of Webber Street on Aug. 3 at 8:05 p.m.
Troopers responded to the scene and saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area. A pursuit started when troopers tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver fled from the traffic stop.
The suspect crossed the intersection of Holland Avenue and Outer Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a stationary Buena Vista Township police vehicle which then struck a utility pole, according to Michigan State Police.
The suspect, a 54-year-old man from Saginaw, and a Buena Vista Township officer sustained serious injuries. They are being treated at a local hospital.
Detectives with the Saginaw Major Case Unit are asking anyone with more information about these incidents to call 989-759-1289 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
