A car was split in half and the driver was seriously injured after a crash in Lapeer County.
Just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday night, a 37-year-old Lapeer man was headed north on Suncrest Drive driving over the 25 mile per hour speed limit and lost control of his vehicle around a curve, according to Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The vehicle slid sideways, left the road and hit two trees, severing the vehicle in half.
The driver was taken to McLaren Lapeer with life threatening injuries. He was later transferred to McLaren Macomb and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Deputies said speed was a factor in the crash and they are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol was involved.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.