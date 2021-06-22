It's no secret at this point that despite plenty of rain chances recently, we still have some work to do to rid ourselves of our current drought situation. Many areas around Mid-Michigan are still under Severe Drought conditions according to the US Drought Monitor, and there likely won't be any big changes with the latest update this week.
It's easy to understand why we haven't been able to change that, as Flint is still running a 3.61" deficit since January 1st, with Saginaw over 7 inches below normal during that same stretch (7.28").
While it may be hard to have faith in any rain chances right now, and although we're still a few days away, there appears to be some reason for cautious optimism late this week and into part of the weekend for a round of meaningful rainfall.
There is a good consensus among our weather models of an area of low pressure developing to our west late this week that will travel northeastward through northern Michigan through at least the start of the weekend. This system looks like a slow-mover as well, which could bring rain chances not only Friday and Saturday, but rain could linger into Sunday too.
At this point, it doesn't appear that moisture will be an issue, with plenty of it headed north from the Gulf of Mexico.
Many finer details will need to become more clear over the next few days before we can confidently talk about rainfall totals, but there appears to be at least good potential many areas could pick up 1" or more by the end of the weekend, with locally higher amounts possible where any heavier rain persists.
We'll also hope the rain doesn't come too quickly as flooding could become a concern with the ground still a bit hard from the dry conditions.
Both the GFS Model (American) and the European Model project high probabilities (% chance) of 1" of rainfall or more through the weekend. You can view pictures of those probabilities below (Euro 1st, GFS 2nd).
- Note: Images may not be visible on mobile.
The probabilities are largely greater than 90% for most of the area according to the Euro Model, with the probabilities at least 80% or greater on the GFS model.
As always, forecasts can change this far out in time. But with a solid consensus among much of our weather model toolbox, there is at least a bit more confidence this far out in time than usual, at least in the general picture. The finer details will be sorted out this week. Stay tuned!
