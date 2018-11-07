Oh no! Say it isn't snow...
Yes, we're getting to that time of the year where Mid-Michigan is looking to see the first accumulating snow of the season.
While snow may be in the forecast, there are a lot of variables that need to be considered when predicting how much snow will actually accumulate.
First the temperature of the ground; whether you're considering the soil or pavement. These temperatures need to be able to withstand the accumulation of snow being below freezing. Temperatures in November versus February will really differ in whether snow or any type of frozen precipitation with "stick".
Second is looking at the difference in temperature within different layers of the atmosphere. If there are warmer pockets of air aloft, we could see a reduction in the amount of snow seen at the surface. This can also lead to different types of precipitation whether it be sleet or freezing rain. Different temperatures aloft can also lead to seeing different snow ratios. Colder temperatures lead to larger snow ratios. The most common is 10:1, or 10 inches of snow for 1 inch of liquid equivalent.
Third is how moist the atmosphere is. If any dry air can sneak into a layer of the atmosphere aloft, this will lead to evaporation and therefore less snowfall than anticipated for an area. One specific area meteorologists look at for snowfall is the DGZ or dendrite growth zone. This zone ranges from -10 to -20 degrees Celsius. So when a larger portion of the atmosphere is more saturated within this zone, we can expect a larger production of snow. There are several other factors, but these are some of the main ones.
So to put this all into perspective for this Friday and the weekend, a storm system looks to move into Mid-Michigan on Friday and last into Saturday morning. With surface temperatures still above freezing, the majority of this snow will have a hard time sticking. That being said, some heavier bursts of snow could put down a dusting to upwards of an inch especially on grassy surfaces. While the majority of roads should be in good shape, bridges, overpasses, and some area roads could become slick at times.
While this doesn't look to be a major winter storm, begin to prepare and remember how to drive in the snow as we continue to make the transition into winter. We look to have several chances for snow in the extended forecast too.
Always stay up to date with the latest FirstWarn5 7 Day Forecast.
