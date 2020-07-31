As election day nears, a Mid-Michigan county clerk says it could be the biggest voter turnout of a primary election.
"It's been an absolute crushing demand,” said Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley. “Over 32,000 ballots have been delivered to voter's homes and over 21,000 have been returned so far. And we're hearing a lot of people say they're voting at the polls."
Hanley believes as far as primary elections go; the 2020 version will have the highest voter turnout ever seen in Saginaw County. He says more resources are in place to make sure all the absentee ballots can be counted in a timely manner.
"Absentee ballots can start to be counted at 7 a.m. on election day and that's what's going to happen," he said.
Hanley says something new this year to count absentee ballots are additional high-speed tabulators located in both Saginaw and Saginaw Township."
"A regular tabulator can only two to three ballots a minute,” Hanley said. “The high speed tabulates more like twenty."
He is optimistic all the votes cast in Saginaw County will be counted by the morning after election day. He also wants voters to know all city and township halls in Saginaw county will be open Saturday and Monday for early voting.
Hanley is hoping residents will remember to thank the poll workers who help make participating in democracy possible.
"They're going out of their way to be safe, to provide the voters with the opportunity to exercise their rights as Americans," he said.
