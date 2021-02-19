Recently around Mid-Michigan we have had some cold temperatures. And I mean cold temperatures. Daytime highs struggled to reach a balmy 20 degrees. To go with that, overnight lows rarely inched out of the single digits. Many locations were sub-zero for multiple mornings in a row.
Old Man Winter also decided to throw the extra punch of severely low wind chills. Feels like temperatures were consistently sub-zero, and barely reached even 5 degrees for most of this time span.
The duration of this cold has felt like an eternity… but to be exact, just how long have we been under this influence of arctic air? 13 and counting. The last time we were at or above average was Friday, February 5th. The average temperature around the Tri-Cities area for this time of year ranges from ~30 to ~33 degrees. This means we haven’t had a high temperature 30+ since that date. We’ve gotten so used to the cold that welcoming 30s back into the forecast for the next few days feels like we’re starting summer … in February. To get to the reasoning behind why we’ve had this cold air, we must look up at the jet stream, but also to our north to the North Pole.
The jet stream generally flows in a wave-like pattern during the wintertime. Air to the north of the jet is the cold, arctic air, while the air on the south side of the jet is the milder, more temperate air. The “dips” in the jet stream wave pattern are called troughs.
The Polar Low is a low-pressure system that slowly rotates around the North Pole throughout the winter. These troughs and the Polar Low work in unison to bring cold air southwards. In early February, a trough started to dive towards the contiguous 48 states. During that dive, the Polar Low tracked in immediately behind, helping to move the Arctic Airmass into the States.
But in all seriousness, we will actually break out of this stagnant pattern of cold air in the near future. The trough will begin retreating north, while a ridge builds in behind it. A ridge is simply the opposite of a trough. But with the help of the ridge, we’ll begin to see more seasonable temperatures for Mid-Michigan during this final week of February. That means we’ll have daytime highs in the mid- to upper-30s – woohoo!
With that, we can finally tell this cold weather that it’s time to GO!
