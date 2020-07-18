Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized with what a department spokesperson said was "minor, non-coronavirus related issues."
Ross, 82, is "doing well," the spokesperson said, and they anticipate Ross will be released from the hospital "soon."
CNN has asked for additional details.
Ross was picked for his post in November 2016 and was confirmed the following February. He was a vocal supporter of then-candidate Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 election.
