Staff and students will gather to remember a late Kearsley Community School teacher.
Ed Councilor’s candlelight vigil will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. in the courtyard outside of the high school auditorium.
“The support you have shown Mr. Councilor’s family, the staff and most importantly the students and former students that he impacted during his decades at the high school makes me proud to be a Hornet,” wrote Superintendent Kevin Walworth in a letter to parents.
The funeral was held on Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Davison.
