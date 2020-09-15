After spending much of the summer on the steamy side, September has largely been on the cooler-than-average side of the fence.
While we will see the 70s return today and warm up close to 80 on Wednesday, don't get used to it. Another shot of fall air will quickly replace that warmth toward the end of the week.
Wednesday Warmth
Before we take a look at the cool down, let's talk Wednesday warmth. We haven't seen the 80s in Saginaw or Flint since September 3rd, so it's been awhile. But we'll have a chance to reach or get very close to the 80s on Wednesday. The best part? No humidity.
Be sure to take advantage! You never know how many of these days we have left this time of year.
Thursday & Beyond
A cold front dropping through on Wednesday will allow cooler air to filter in from the north on Thursday, with our cool down expected to last right into the weekend. High temperatures will be consistently on the lower end of the 60s and it could be a struggle on Friday and Saturday to even reach the 60s.
Frost Potential
With high-pressure expected to keep our skies mostly clear, combined with temperatures that are already cool during the daytime hours, we are in a reasonable position for some chilly nights going into the weekend.
Although it's not a sure bet for everyone, the forecast late this week is worth watching for those with sensitive vegetation, as overnight lows could fall into the 30s a few nights from Thursday night through Saturday night.
The current forecast for overnight lows from Thursday night through Saturday night can be found below.
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
