Covering: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne
...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY IN AREAS OF DENSE
FOG THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE...
WEATHER...
* Areas of fog will impact the area through the morning commute.
Fog will be dense in spots, leading to significant reduction in
visibility.
IMPACTS...
* Visibility reductions below a half of a mile at times.
&&
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. Use
low beam headlights and allow safe distance between vehicles if
traveling this morning.
* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
