Does it feel like the last few years, particularly in the summer, the Drought Monitor has been a common part of the forecast? If you had that thought, I was right there with you. In my head, it seemed like we had several instances in the summer months the last few years where we've had to point to the Drought Monitor in our forecast.
Despite that feeling and this year's drought reaching severe levels, the data suggests otherwise.
According to the Palmer Drought Severity Index issued by NOAA, Division 7 which includes a good chunk of Mid-Michigan, wetter conditions have prevailed most of the time since January of 2010.
On the picture above, areas of green indicate "moist" conditions while areas of orange/yellow indicate times of drought. The scale is as follows:
- -4.0 and above = Extreme Drought
- -3.0 to -3.9 = Severe Drought
- -2.0 to -2.9 = Moderate Drought
- -1.9 to 1.9 = Near Normal
- +2.0 to +2.9 = Unusual Moist Spell
- +3.0 to +3.9 = Very Moist Spell
- +4.0 and above = Extremely Moist
As you look at that graph, our drier conditions that began in June 2020 and evolved into drought conditions by April 2021, is one of the longer dry stretches we've seen since February 2012 to November 2012.
While we've had a few shorter time frames of drought in 2018 and around 2016, moist conditions have prevailed much of the time. That includes a stretch from December 2012 to April 2016 where we didn't record a single instance of moderate drought, or even lean on the dry side of "near normal".
This is in no way taking away the significance of the dry spell we're currently under. But it may be a bit different than the thought you might have had in your head and recency bias may come into play and I found it interesting.
All Time Drought Severity Index: 1895 - Now
Just in case you were curious, we'll include the graph from January 1895 until now. As you might expect, the conditions are back and forth with wet and dry years.
But it does appear that from around 1980 through today, wetter conditions seem to have prevailed more often than not. There are some especially long stretches from about April 1980 to September 1986 and December 1989 through January 1995.
As always, be sure to keep track of the latest rain chances to help our drought situation by checking out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
