Some of the first dogs from a recent animal cruelty case are up for adoption at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.
The center says it will be two to three weeks before all of them are done and healed from surgery and they will be taking their time processing applications. They say applications will not be approved on a first come, first serve basis but rather they will pair them up with the best possible matches for the dogs’ personalities.
They say to be as thorough as possible on the applications.
More information on the dogs up for adoption and how to apply is here.
