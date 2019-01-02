Dozens of crashes were reported across Mid-Michigan Wednesday evening.
There were between 30 and 40 crashes between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Genesee County, according to Genesee County Central Dispatch.
There were no serious injuries in any of those crashes.
Bay County Central Dispatch said there were 15 reported crashes since Tuesday night.
Michigan State Police handled about 10 crashes in Mid-Michigan.
