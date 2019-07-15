GENERIC: Power outage

Storm snapshots - July 15

There are still dozens without power after several power lines went down across Michigan as storms swept across the region on Monday.

Below is a look at the Consumers Energy outages:

Genesee County: 119 customers

Iosco County: 251 customers

Saginaw County: 82 customers

Shiawassee County: 5 customers

For updated power outage numbers and restoration times, visit Consumers Energy website.

