There are still dozens without power after several power lines went down across Michigan as storms swept across the region on Monday.
Below is a look at the Consumers Energy outages:
Genesee County: 119 customers
Iosco County: 251 customers
Saginaw County: 82 customers
Shiawassee County: 5 customers
For updated power outage numbers and restoration times, visit Consumers Energy website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.