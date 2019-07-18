Temperatures are climbing and some Mid-Michigan residents have lost power.
More than 1,200 people in Saginaw lost power on Thursday, but it has since been restored, according to the Consumer Energy Outage Map.
More Consumers Energy outages are listed below:
Genesee County: 15 customers
Ogemaw County: 56 customers
Roscommon County: 104 customers
Saginaw County: 51 customers
Shiawassee County: 5 customers
Check the Outage Map for the most up-to-date information.
