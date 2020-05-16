An important rescue was made at Shepherd High School on May 16.
The Shepherd Police Department received a call that ten baby ducks fell into a storm drain at the school and couldn’t get out.
Maintenance Supervisor Aaron Lloyd assisted by pulling the drain cover off with a tractor and providing waders to Chief Sawyer.
The ducklings were soon reunited with their mother.
The department said this was a fun adventure!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.