A chemical spill affecting at least two bodies of water within Mid-Michigan, has some residents living nearby concerned.
"There's fish in these rivers, deer, my dogs drink out of here," homeowner Nick Miller said.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy the source of the spill was a large electrical transformer at a property in St. Louis, Michigan.
EGLE spokesperson Nick Assendelft says yesterday afternoon a homeowner was attempting to drain the fluid from the transformer into barrels.
"It leaked into the soil on his property, and he was performing this operation near a drain on his property, so that drain drained to a county drain, which then went to the bush creek which then went to the Pine River," Assendelft said.
It was stopped by Gratiot County Emergency Management and the St. Louis Area Fire Department, who taped up the outlet to the drain and placed absorbent booms in the waterway.
Gratiot County officials then tested samples from the spill site for PCBs, which were once widely used in fluids for transformers.
They can cause cancer in animals.
"It's considered a carcinogen,” Assendelft said. “So, I think the use of PCBs have been on the decrease for quite a few years. Our results came back early this afternoon there are no PBCs in the fluid from this transformer.
Now that the leak has been contained, Assendelft tells us there are no further concerns for contamination.
"We're confident that we can get this resolved, in a satisfactory way, and we just want to make sure that the water is clean for everybody who enjoys it."
