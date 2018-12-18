It's hard to believe, but we're now one week away from Christmas Day... ready or not!
Of course, it may not be feeling that way yet to many with the lack of snow on the ground. If the lack of snow weren't enough, temperatures are headed toward the 40s for many of us Wednesday.
As we look ahead in the 7-Day forecast which runs currently through Christmas Eve, our chances for snow look limited. On that same note, we've got at least a few chances left.
Opportunity 1: Friday Night
Our next system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing primarily rain to Mid-Michigan.
While it's possible some snow may briefly mix in with rain overnight into Friday morning, most of what falls will be rain during the day on Friday, too.
The time frame we would be watching for is late Friday night before the system moves out of the region. Timing of the cold air as the storm makes its final push to the east, determining how fast we make the transition from rain to snow.
Right now, it appears the best chances for any snow on Friday night would be areas that are located farther east, like the Thumb.
Any accumulations on Friday night, barring a big change in the forecast, are expected to be 1" or less.
Opportunity 2: Sunday
Our weather models, particularly the European model, have also been picking up on the possibility of a disturbance moving in on Sunday. We've introduced that chance in the forecast and we'll keep an eye on trends moving forward as we get closer.
As of this moment, this also doesn't look like a big snow (around 1" or less). But when it comes to having at least a little bit of snow on the ground, we'll take what we can get for Christmas morning.
Specifics such as snow amounts and timing, will be more clear the closer we get until the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.