The Facts First team is spending the night fact-checking candidates' claims from the stage in Detroit.
Tonight's lineup features front-runner, former vice president Joe Biden, as well as Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who went after Biden in the last debate over his past record on mandatory busing. It also features Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who has attacked Biden over the issue of race.
Here are the facts.
Biden's health care plan leaving out 10 million Americans
Sen. Kamala Harris attacked former Vice President Joe Biden's health care plan, saying it "leaves out almost 10 million Americans."
Facts First: Harris is right.
Biden's plan -- which builds on the Affordable Care Act by creating a government-backed health insurance option and increasing Obamacare's federal subsidies -- would insure more than an estimated 97% of Americans, according to his plan.
That means out of the population of 327 million in the country, roughly 10 million would be left without any health insurance.
However, it's unclear exactly who would be uninsured. But under Biden's plan, families buying coverage on the Obamacare exchanges would spend no more than 8.5% of their income on health insurance -- a sum that might be too pricey for some Americans.
-Donna Borak and Tami Luhby
The current high cost of health care
Attacked by former Vice President Joe Biden for the high cost of her "Medicare for All," plan, California Sen. Kamala Harris said that America already spends trillions on health care.
"We are now paying $3 trillion a year for health care in America," she said. "Over the next 10 years, it's probably going to be $6 trillion."
Later on, she said that the US is on its way "in just a handful of years of literally spending 20% of our economy, one out of every $5 spent on health care."
Facts First: This is true. If anything, Harris underestimated the numbers. According to the most recent data, America spends $3.5 trillion on health care, which equates to nearly 1 in 5 dollars of total GDP.
The nation shelled out $3.5 trillion on health care in 2017, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That's expected to rise to nearly $6 trillion in 2027.
Health care spending accounted for 17.9% of the economy in 2017,according to the report. It's expected to hit 19.4% by 2027.
-Tami Luhby
Democrats voting for a pathway to citizenship
Sen. Michael Bennet said that all Democrats voted to back a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people and spending $46 billion on border security.
Facts First: This is true. All Senate Democrats and 14 Republicans voted for the Senate immigration bill that passed in 2013.
Bennet was one of eight senators — four Republicans and four Democrats — who became the bipartisan group known as the "gang of eight" that hammered out an immigration compromise bill in 2013. The legislation, which included a pathway to citizenship, passed the Senate, 68-32, and Bennet is correct that all 54 Senate Democrats voted for it, along with 14 Republicans. A majority of Republicans, 32, opposed the bill.
While the bill passed the Senate, then-House Speaker John Boehner did not take it up in the Republican controlled House, and the legislation died at the end of 2014. It's not clear whether Bennet and the other senators in the 2020 presidential race could strike a similar compromise or another major immigration bill in today's Senate.
-Jeremy Herb
Amazon's effect on retail commerce
Andrew Yang said: "Raise your hand in the crowd if you've seen stores closing where you live. It is not just you. Amazon is closing 30% of America's stores and malls."
Facts First: Yang is right that up to 30% of malls may close in the next few years, but that's not all because of Amazon.
Malls have been closing fast, and will continue to do so, according to Wall Street retail analysts. A report from Credit Suisse in 2017 projected that between 20% and 25% of malls would close within five years. Cowen & Company estimated that 20% of stores in large mall chains will close, and that all class C and D malls — which comprise about 30% of the total — are at dire risk.
E-commerce has played a role in the shrinkage of brick and mortar stores, rising from less than 1% of all retail in 1999 to 10.2% now, according to the Census Bureau. Amazon comprises nearly half of online retail in the United States, according to EMarketer.
But retail has also been challenged by overcapacity, given a years-long retail boom that saw real estate developers building more malls than consumers really wanted. That bubble is now bursting, as consumer preferences have shifted away from enclosed malls. Also, many large chains — from Payless Shoes to Toys "R" Us — have slipped into bankruptcy after being acquired by private equity firms that loaded them up with debt.
-Lydia DePillis
This story is breaking and being updated.
