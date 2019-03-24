Family: missing woman found Austen Burks Austen Burks Producer Posted 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: Skrzypczak's family tells TV5 she has been found and is OK. Police said Linda Skrzypczak had been missing from the Bay City area and had not been seen by her family in the last nine days. Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Skrzypczak Missing Person State Police Michigan Bay City Police Whereabouts Update Woman Tv5 Locations Bay County Austen Burks Producer Follow Austen Burks Follow Austen Burks Close Get email notifications on Austen Burks daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Austen Burks posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles6 people receive organs from Mid-Michigan woman who died after crashNewborn baby reported missing has been found dead; mom still missing3 missing Sanilac County teens return home safelyMichigan's minimum wage set to increase next weekJury finds Robert DeLand not guilty on all chargesPinconning teacher arraigned after being placed on administrative leavePolice release name of woman killed in Saginaw Township crashParkland school shooting survivor takes her own life; mom says she suffered survivor's guilt, PTSDMom admits plotting daughter's death: 'I wanted her to go away'Police: Mom slashes boyfriend with sword after he allegedly molested her 5-year-old daughter Videos
