Recent Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame inductee Dorothy Zehnder celebrated her 99th birthday on Dec. 1.
The Frankenmuth icon and matriarch of the Bavarian Inn’s Zehnder family turned 99 on Tuesday and does not plan to stop working. Zehnder continues to work at the restaurant most days of the week. She said the secret to living so long is to enjoy people.
“I enjoy life and I enjoy people,” Zehnder said. “I think it’s the people that make you happy and if you’re with people, you lead a happier life.”
While Zehnder enjoys working at the Bavarian Inn restaurant every day, the pandemic has made some things about her life different.
“A lot of our old friends that have been coming for years and years on the same day, the same month, you look for them and they are not coming this year,” Zehnder said.
At 99, Zehnder has seen a lot and she is optimistic about better days being in the future.
“We’re going to come out in good shape, and I think people are going to be stronger than they were because they’ve gone through this epidemic," she said.
Zehnder said she has lived a great 99 years and there is nothing she would change about her life. Even though she is almost a century old, she wants to enjoy every day of being 99.
"I'm going to be 100 next year. Let's first finish 99, OK," she said.
