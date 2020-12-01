The Flint Township Police Department is participating in the second annual “Beards for Kids.”
This initiative is a part of the department’s continued effort to strengthen and build relationships with the community. Male employees will be allowed to grow a beard or goatee and female employees can have a streak of color in their hair for the month of December.
Each employee who wants to participate must provide a minimum donation. Donations this year are going to a local charity.
