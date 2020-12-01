Frankenmuth is hosting the Inaugural Christmastown 5K.
The Frankenmuth Morning Rotary is hosting a charitable run/walk on Dec. 19 at Frankenmuth River Place Shops. The Christmastown 5K is a non-competitive fun run and walk where runners of all ages can participate.
Registration is $30 and includes a Christmas-themed fisher’s medal, hot cocoa and cookies. Proceeds from the run go toward charitable causes including protective equipment for Frankenmuth Schools, rotary health initiatives and community-based initiatives.
“We are working hard to ensure a safe and fun experience for everyone needing some holiday spirit this season,” said Joe Putnam, race chairperson.
The 5K route will start about 4:30 p.m. at River Place Shops at 925 S. Main St. The race start times may be staggered based on number of participants.
The route will take runners on a scenic tour of Frankenmuth including Grandpa Tiny’s Farm, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and Jellystone Park. Christmas decorations and lights will illuminate the route and give participants an opportunity to explore Frankenmuth before and after the run.
Registration must be done online ahead of the race. Participants can pick up their registration materials the day of starting at 3 p.m. at River Place Shops near the Cass River Bar and Grill. This race is non-refundable and takes place rain or shine.
Visit Christmastown5K.com to register.
River Place Shops requires all guests to wear a mask to enter any enclosed spaces at the shopping complex or throughout Frankenmuth. All race participants are encouraged to social distance themselves from others outside of their household and stay home if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms related to the coronavirus.
