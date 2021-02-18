February has a history of being the most brutal month of the winter. We often see some of the worst of that season's winter cold and even if it's not all that bad, many are just ready for winter to be done and over with. We're probably sharing that feeling that a bit over the last several days with highs being stuck in the teens and low 20s.
But 4 years ago, February 18th, 2017 started a memorable stretch of February weather with a six day stretch of highs in the 50s and 60s through February 23rd.
And not only was it warm during that stretch, but it also started on a Saturday and Sunday as an added bonus, and came with plenty of sunshine, too.
That gorgeous weekend sent many outside to enjoy the sun, while packing the Saginaw River with fisherman, and local golfers even flocked to the courses. You can see some of that golf footage here: February golf.
During that six day period, we set two February high temperature records in Flint on the 18th (65°) and 24th (61°), and two in Saginaw on February 18th (65°) & 19th (58°).
And not only did we set some temperature records for those days, we came close to the warmest February temperatures we've ever seen. We fell just short of the record warmth from February 11th, 1999 where Saginaw reached 66°, while Flint reached 68°.
Do you have any memories from those warm days? Feel free to share in the comments on the TV5 Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.