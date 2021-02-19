Congressman Dan Kildee announced more than $4.1 million in federal grants are going to five mid-Michigan airports.
The grants will help offset costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They will be used to cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, and paying down debt.
The $4,113,536 in federal grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.
“This pandemic is not over and our local airports still need economic relief to help maintain safe operations,” Kildee said. “Despite decreased passenger traffic and increased costs due to the pandemic, our local airports continue to provide essential passenger and cargo services that keep our regional economy moving. I am pleased to announce these federal grants and am committed to bringing critical resources to Michigan to address the public health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.