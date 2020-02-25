A group of people came forward Tuesday to take responsibility for the damage to some Flint basketball courts.
Five young adults between the ages of 17 and 23-years-old apologized for the damage they cause at the Berston Field House in Flint.
Those that came forward were mandated and agreed to pay full restitution for the damage, do community service around the city and take a tour of the city lockup.
“They have no criminal past, and this was a lapse of judgement resulting in a property crime. We did not want to see them carry the lifelong burden of a felony record after they voluntarily chose to own up to their mistakes and pay full restitution,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Neeley said as long as they all fulfill the commitments, Berston Field House won’t press charges.
