IMAGE: Flint airport
Source: WNEM

Flint Bishop International Airport is taking extra measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Increased cleaning protocols are being instituted throughout the terminal including:

  1. Restrooms being cleaned after every flight and between flights at 30-minute intervals
  2. The airport hired Enviro-Master for supplementary deep-cleanings
  3. An increase in the number of hand sanitizer stations across the terminal which continually filled
  4. Gate areas cleaned after the last flight and throughout the day
  5. Escalator handrails cleaned at minimum every 2 hours
  6. Antibacterial cleaner used on surfaces at minmum once a day
  7. Cleaning staff wears medical gloves
  8. Elevator buttons and courtesy phones cleaned multiple times throughout the day

Individual airlines are updating passengers on flight directly. If you have an upcoming flight, stay in contact with the airline.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.