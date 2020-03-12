Flint Bishop International Airport is taking extra measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Increased cleaning protocols are being instituted throughout the terminal including:
- Restrooms being cleaned after every flight and between flights at 30-minute intervals
- The airport hired Enviro-Master for supplementary deep-cleanings
- An increase in the number of hand sanitizer stations across the terminal which continually filled
- Gate areas cleaned after the last flight and throughout the day
- Escalator handrails cleaned at minimum every 2 hours
- Antibacterial cleaner used on surfaces at minmum once a day
- Cleaning staff wears medical gloves
- Elevator buttons and courtesy phones cleaned multiple times throughout the day
Individual airlines are updating passengers on flight directly. If you have an upcoming flight, stay in contact with the airline.
