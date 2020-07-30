This month’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including yellow squash, watermelon, sweet corn, and bell peppers, cheese, ground beef and ground turkey. August dates for distributions are:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m.
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
- Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m.
- Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1417 N. Stephenson St.
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
- Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.
- Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.
- Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.
Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:
Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
