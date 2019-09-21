Back by popular demand, the Food Truck Faceoff in Saginaw made its return.
Fourteen businesses went head-to-head at Huntington Bank Park to try to take home the top prize as the food truck champion.
“I’m just thankful for this town and thankful to God that people come and support the many events Saginaw has going on because if we do it and people don’t come out there’s no point in it, so I’m just thankful for this melting pot I live in,” said Woodrow Wilson from Woody’s Hot Dogs.
The event had Asian, Mexican, barbecue, and more.
Vendors tell TV5 everyone’s support was essential.
“The food trucks are usually out and about where the people are at and it’s good for the economy and good for small business owners,” said Dave Olvera with Olvera’s BBQ.
